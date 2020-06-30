18 ASCs opened or announced in June

18 ASCs were opened or announced in June:

United Surgical Partners International, Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance and Ascension Saint Thomas received a certificate of need from the Tennessee Health Services and Development Agency to build an ASC in Rutherford County, Tenn.

Concord (N.H.) Hospital will open its Memorial Medical Office Building June 29, with an array of tenants moving in shortly after. A surgery center will open in the medical office building operated as a joint venture between Concord Orthopaedics and Concord Eye Surgery.

Coral Gables-based Baptist Health South Florida is seeking state permission to build a medical office building with a surgery center next to Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital.

Kingsport, Tenn.-based Holston Medical Group recently received a license to open the MeadowView Surgery Center.

The city of Chicago is giving Chicago-based Sinai Health System $7 million to construct an ASC in North Lawndale, a city neighborhood.

The newly opened Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood in The Villages, Fla., will eventually include an ASC.

Two de novo ASCs are being developed in Michigan, according to Adam Warda, vice president of finance for Smithfield Surgical Partners.

Froedtert Pleasant Prairie (Wis.) Hospital's surgery center expansion opened.

Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health is building a medical center with a surgery center in Geneseo, N.Y.

Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute in Steamboat Springs, Colo., expects to open its clinic and ASC June 29.

Chattanooga, Tenn.-based developers plan to build a pair of medical office buildings, and one of the buildings will feature a surgery center.

Jefferson City, Tenn.-based Jefferson Memorial Hospital is working with Morristown, Tenn.-based physicians on plans to build a multispecialty ASC.

Construction on Clermont, Fla.-based Orlando Health South Lake Hospital Center for Specialty Surgery was recently completed.

Lincoln, Neb., city officials on June 8 unanimously agreed to sell a piece of land to a group of local neurosurgeons who want to build a surgery center and medical office building.

University of Maryland Shore Medical Campus at Cambridge plans to open its new medical campus with a surgery center in late 2021.

First Coast Surgery Center opened recently in Jacksonville, Fla.

Andrew Siedlecki, MD, is seeking state approval to develop a $3.8 million surgery center in Orchard Park, N.Y., that will specialize in ophthalmology.

