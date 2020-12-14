Virginia hospital plans to add ASC in 2021 — 3 details

Dulles, Va.-based StoneSprings Hospital Center plans to open a freestanding ASC in 2021, according to the Loudoun Times-Mirror.

Three things to know:

1. StoneSprings also plans to add a 17-adult behavioral health unit and a bariatric weight loss program next year. It currently offers 24/7 emergency services, orthopedic and spine programs, diagnostic imaging and interventional radiology services, minimally invasive robotic surgery and maternal and child care.

2. The hospital is one of 14 in the Richmond-based HCA Virginia Health System, which also operates 27 outpatient centers, five freestanding emergency rooms and three urgent care centers.

3. StoneSprings is celebrating its fifth year of operation in December. When it opened, it replaced a standalone emergency room.

