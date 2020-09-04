ASC to be part of 235,000-square-foot ambulatory care campus

The Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood in The Villages, Fla., opened Sept. 1, offering access to a 235,000-square-foot specialty and ambulatory care campus.

The campus' several amenities include a cancer center, an imaging center, a laboratory, a pharmacy, an ophthalmology center and anaesthetics center.

The center is bordered by a 151-room hotel, an 8,000-square-foot Wolfgang Puck restaurant and a 10,000-square-foot spa. A still-under development ASC will eventually be connected to the hotel.

Healthcare real estate company Anchor Health Properties worked with the development manager and property owner to ensure the project progressed according to plan.

More articles on surgery centers:

3 ASC developments worth over $10M

7 critical steps for financial success in your ASC

10 most common procedures in ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.