Michigan clinicians opening new surgery center — 3 insights

Thirteen clinicians are developing a new outpatient surgery center in Boyne City, Mich., UpNorthLive reports.

What you should know:

1. Northern Michigan Surgical Suites will open in mid-March, with a ribbon cutting scheduled for March 17.

2. The clinicians invested into the $3 million center through Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development.

3. The center will be led by nurse administrator Tammy West.

