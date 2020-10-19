Health system, local physicians compete for ASC-related CON

Orangeburg, S.C.-based Regional Medical Center and two local physicians are competing for a certificate of need to build an ASC in Orangeburg, The Times and Democrat reports.

General surgeon Dion Franga, MD, and radiologist Amit Sanghi, DO, are seeking approval to construct a $12.5 million ASC with two operating rooms. The center would offer ophthalmology, gastroenterology, orthopedics, urology, ENT, radiology and general surgery.

Regional Medical Center submitted its CON application a week later. The hospital wants to renovate its existing dialysis center into a surgery center with six operating rooms. The center would offer GI, orthopedics, ENT, urology, podiatry and general surgery.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control must make a decision on the applications by Oct. 24.

More articles on surgery centers:

4 new joint-venture ASCs — September 2020

Work begins on new ASC in Arizona — 3 details

SCA centers added 1,000+ new surgeons in 2020 so far: 5 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.