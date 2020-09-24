Arizona surgery center for cardiovascular care is in the works

Plans for a new outpatient surgery center are underway in Mesa, Ariz., according to architecture and planning firm Orcutt | Winslow.

Four things to know:

1. The Evolution Healthcare Clinic and Ambulatory Surgery Center will offer "specialized cardiovascular diagnosis and treatment," Orcutt | Winslow said in a LinkedIn post.

2. It includes a 5,500-square-foot surgery center as well as a hybrid operating room and a 2,500-square-foot clinic.

3. A mezzanine on the building's second floor will be used for medical equipment storage.

4. The two-story building is expected to serve many residents living in nearby age-restricted communities.

