Adventist HealthCare breaks ground on medical office building with surgery center

Gaithersburg, Md.-based Adventist HealthCare recently broke ground on a 97,000-square-foot medical office building in Oxon Hill, Md., Commercial Property Executive reports.

What you should know:

1. Trammell Crow and Seavest Healthcare Properties are developing the medical office building, which will feature an ASC, an oncology center and a diagnostic imaging center.

2. The building is being developed adjacent to a 95,000-square-foot medical office.

3. Adventist will occupy 73,000 square feet in both buildings.

