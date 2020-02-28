28 ASCs opened or announced in February

Twenty-eight ASCs were opened or announced in February:

1. Portland, Maine-based Northern Light Mercy Hospital will break ground this spring on a hospital and medical office building, which will include an ASC, an emergency room and 95 surface parking spaces. Read more here.

2. A $7 million orthopedic ASC opened in Youngstown, Ohio. Read more here.

3. Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Bronson Healthcare is seeking approval to build an 18,000-square-foot ASC in Kalamazoo. Read more here.

4. Bienville Orthopedic Specialists is getting a new ASC. Read more here.

5. Duke Raleigh (N.C.) Hospital opened an eye surgery center in a newly renovated medical office building. Read more here.

6. Lincoln, Neb.-based Advanced Medical Imaging opened a surgery center attached to its main practice. Read more here.

7. A gastroenterologist and pain medicine physician are opening an ASC in Southold, N.Y. Read more here.

8. Valley-based East Alabama Medical Center-Lanier Hospital celebrated its 70th birthday with Administrator Greg Nichols hinting at things to come. Read more here.

9. An ASC and imaging center opened in Windermere, Fla. Read more here.

10. Surgical Management Professionals is opening its first cardiology ASC. Read more here.

12. A Newport News, Va., medical office building with an ASC held a ribbon-cutting earlier this month. Read more here.

13. The Albert Lea (Minn.) Healthcare Coalition raised the funds to purchase a former department store in the Northbridge Mall, which it will redevelop into a healthcare complex with an ASC through a joint venture with MercyOne. Read more here.

14. AmSurg opened an ASC in Glen Burnie, Md. Read more here.

15. A former office and retail building in Phoenix is being remodeled to make way for an ASC. Read more here.

16. Construction is progressing on the Grass Lake Surgery Center, an $8 million orthopedic and neurosurgery center set to open this fall. Read more here.

17. Glendale-based Ascension Wisconsin opened a $42 million medical center in Mount Pleasant, Wis., that will eventually include an ASC. Read more here.

18. Cohen Children's Medical Center has opened an outpatient pediatric practice with a surgery center in New York. Read more here.

19. Britt, Iowa-based Hancock County Health System opened a surgery center Feb. 5. Read more here.

20. Construction on the Surgery Center of North Texas in Anna is slated to wrap up this summer. Read more here.

21. A $38.5 million ASC and medical office building is under construction in Frisco, Texas. Read more here.

22. Merriam, Kan.-based Ascentist Ear, Nose and Throat is building a medical office building with an ASC. Read more here.

23. The Tomball, Texas-based Alpha Surgical Center opened last month. Read more here.

24. A surgery center is opening in Newport News, Va. Read more here.

25. Medford, Mass.-based Lawrence Memorial Hospital is undertaking renovations to make room for an ASC. Read more here.

26. Pain Care Surgery of Louisville is seeking approval to open an ASC in St. Matthews, Ky. Read more here.

27. Laramie, Wyo.-based Premier Bone & Joint Centers has an $11 million surgery center and physical therapy building in the works. Read more here.

28. Norfolk, Neb.-based Fountain Point Medical Community will soon open its surgery center, continuing to expand its services after the clinic portion of the facility opened last September. Read more here.

