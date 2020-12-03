Building with ASC to occupy slice of former New Jersey pharma complex — 5 insights

With final site plan approval, development firm Prism Capital Partners plans to begin work on a four-story New Jersey medical office building in the first quarter of 2021, according to Real Estate Weekly.

Five insights:

1. Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian Health has pre-leased the 80,000-square-foot facility, which will occupy a parcel of land on Prism's ON3 campus.

2. The development site spans Nutley, N.J., and Clifton, N.J., and it was once a complex for pharmaceutical company Hoffmann-La Roche.

3. Expected to wrap up in mid-2022, the campus' new built-to-suit facility will include multispecialty practice areas as well as an ASC.

4. An estimated 5,500-plus people will be employed at the ON3 campus by 2021.

5. The campus is already home to Hackensack's School of Medicine and Center for Discovery and Innovation, a National Health Institute-designated Clinical Research Center. Quest Diagnostics and a graduate nursing program are among the campus' incoming tenants.

