UPMC opens surgery center — 3 details

Pittsburgh-based UPMC opened an outpatient surgery center in West Mifflin, Pa., Rycon Construction, a company involved in the development, said in a Dec. 3 LinkedIn post.

What you should know:

1. The 46,000-square-foot facility occupies a former retail space.

2. It offers services in more than 20 specialties, including primary care, heart and vascular and women's health.

3. The outpatient surgery center features four operating rooms and multiple imaging capabilities.

