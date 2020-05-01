8 ASCs opened, announced in April

Eight ASCs were opened or announced in April:

A 23,000-square-foot ASC in Anna, Texas, is on track for a July opening despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colorado construction firm Golden Triangle Construction built an ASC in Fort Collins, Colo.

Saint Thomas Health, United Surgical Partners International and Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance are seeking state approval to build a $14 million surgery center.

Walla Walla, Wash.-based Providence St. Mary Medical Center is converting the closed Walla Walla General Hospital into an ASC.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt Health received approval to convert an existing building into a $19.95 million ASC.

A group of local physicians and Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development opened a 7,500-square-foot surgery center in Boyne City, Mich.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control approved West Columbia, S.C.-based Lexington Medical Center's $19.9 million outpatient surgery center proposal in Columbia, S.C.

Fort Worth, Texas-based Medical City Alliance is building an ASC to alleviate the caseload in its main operating rooms.

