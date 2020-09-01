22 ASCs opened or announced in August

Twenty-two ASCs were opened or announced in August:

An ophthalmology ASC is being developed in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Work is progressing on Quincy (Ill.) Medical Group's ASC.

A 40,000-square-foot, orthopedics-focused surgery center and medical office building is nearing completion in Malta, N.Y.

Vail (Colo.) Health is building a medical health center in Dillon, Colo., that will feature a surgery center.

Jasper, Ind.-based Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center will soon open Memorial Surgical Associates, a surgical clinic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded Hartford, Ky.-based Ohio County Healthcare Hospital $21.5 million to build a surgery center.

A developer is partnering with a group of physicians to construct a medical office building with a surgery center in St. Louis Park, Minn.

Rinehart Surgery Center, an affiliate of Orlando (Fla.) Health, opened in Lake Mary, Fla.

Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare is seeking state permission to build an ASC inside the Hartford HealthCare Family Medical Center in Plainfield, Conn.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension St. Thomas and Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International broke ground on an ASC in Murfreesboro, Tenn., Aug. 20.

Bourbonnais, Ill., village officials passed an ordinance approving Frankfort, Ill.-based Oak Orthopedics' plan to develop a $15.5 million surgical facility in their village.

Green Bay, Wis.-based Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists plans to open a new clinic in the Appleton, Wis., area with a surgery center.

A multispecialty ASC is being built in Hamburg, Pa.

Oscar Aguirre, MD, and his team recently broke ground on Milestone Surgery Center in Parker, Colo.

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center East Hospital in Columbus is opening a $26 million outpatient surgery and imaging unit as part of its ambulatory surgery-focused expansion.

San Antonio-based Methodist Hospital opened a 15,744-square-foot ASC in Boerne, Texas.

A Houston-based developer is building a 364,000-square-foot medical office building that will contain a surgery center.

The University of Illinois at Chicago will break ground on a 200,000-square-foot clinical building Aug. 13 that will contain a surgery center and specialty clinic.

A Minnesota hospital is embarking on a $2 million surgery center expansion and warehouse addition.

University Medical Center New Orleans is opening a $14 million outpatient surgery center.

Wilmington (N.C.) Eye broke ground on the region's first ophthalmology-focused ASC Aug. 7.

Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospital in Detroit Lakes, Minn., will expand its surgery center and warehouse space through a $2 million project.

