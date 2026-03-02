Florida medical center to expand with ASC

Port St. Lucie-based Florida Coast Medical Center has announced plans to expand its outpatient capabilities with an ASC later in 2026, South Florida Hospital News reported March 2.

A medical office building and multispecialty center adjacent to the hospital campus will add an ASC to its second floor later in 2026, according to the report.

The multispecialty MOB is already home to Independence ENT, Stuart Cardiology and the Palm Beach Neuroscience Institute in conjunction with Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group.