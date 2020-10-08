Florida surgery center receives occupational license

Clermont, Fla.-based South Lake Hospital Center for Specialty Surgery recently received an occupational license to operate in Lake County, Fla., the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The surgery center is affiliated with Orlando (Fla.) Health.

The center is focused on orthopedics, podiatry, neurosurgery and pain management. The center is open and accepting patients.

