SurgCenter, local physicians to open Indiana surgery center

Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development and five Indiana surgeons are developing the Lake George Surgical Center in Fremont, Ind., Hillsdale Daily News reports.

What you should know:

1. The ASC is being built in a strip mall that formerly housed a Ralph Lauren clothing store.

2. The center will have two operating rooms and one procedure room. Developers expect it will be completed before the end of October.

3. Kathy Meccia, RN, will serve as the center's registered nurse administrator.

