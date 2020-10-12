Sparrow Health to build new outpatient surgery center

Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health announced construction of a new outpatient surgery center in an Oct. 12 press release.

The 10,000-square-foot center and medical office in Lansing will have three floors, the release said. The construction comes in response to an uptick in outpatient surgeries and will free up capacity of inpatient surgeries at Sparrow Hospital.

"This type of investment is necessary as we continue to transform care, implement best practices, and deliver nationally recognized care," the statement said.

Read the full press release here.

