Arizona building being converted into ASC, medical offices

A former Walmart Express in Gilbert, Ariz., is being converted into an ASC and medical office facility, according to MCR Companies, a real estate investment and development firm.

MCR is working on the build-to-suit redevelopment with Sonoran Crest Construction and triARC Architecture & Design. Click here to view a rendering of the facility.

MCR's past redevelopment projects included one for ConnectionsAZ Care Centers.

Becker's ASC Review reached out to the company for comment and will update this story if more information becomes available.

