Why Prisma Health is betting big on outpatient expansion

Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health is expanding its operations into the ASC and outpatient space, signaled by a recent joint venture partnership and capital investment.

The nonprofit organization, which operates 19 acute and specialty hospitals serving more than 1.6 million patients each year across South Carolina and Tennessee, cut the ribbon on a $126 million outpatient campus in October.

Northeast Medical Park in Columbia, S.C., spans 120,000 square feet and includes four advanced operating rooms, a two-room GI center and a four-room ASC.

In February, the organization entered into a joint venture with Atlas Healthcare Partners to develop and operate more than 15 ASCs. The partnership combines Prisma Health’s clinical network with Atlas’ ASC development and management resources.

Les Jebson, system administrator at Prisma Health, recently connected with Becker’s to share the organization’s outlook for the rest of this year.

Note: This response was lightly edited for clarity and length.

Question: How would you describe your organization’s growth outlook for 2026?

Les Jebson: Prisma Health’s growth outlook is strong and expanding, characterized by a shift toward a multistate strategy, significant capital investments in outpatient facilities and improved financial performance (8% or better operating EBITDA expected in FY2025). The system is expanding its footprint beyond South Carolina to include Tennessee while investing heavily in Upstate/Midlands campus upgrades and new facilities, aimed at addressing growing regional demand.