Physician-led orthopedic ASC opens in Florida

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeast Orthopedic Specialists has opened a new ASC in St. Augustine, Fla., expanding access to musculoskeletal care in the region.

The center is a collaboration with Ascension St. Vincent’s and is designed to support physician-led, high-efficiency orthopedic procedures. The facility reflects a growing trend toward value-based care models anchored in ASCs, according to a March 2 Linkedin post.

The St. Augustine ASC is the latest in a series of openings for SOS, which joins other physician-led centers aiming to deliver high-quality surgical outcomes in outpatient settings.