14 ASCs opened or announced in July

Fourteen ASCs were opened or announced in July:

Mobile, Ala.-based USA Health is seeking state approval to open a surgery center as part of a planned campus expansion.

The Millcreek Township Board of Supervisors approved a land development plan for Premier Surgery Center July 28.

Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health Systems held a topping off ceremony July 28 to mark the halfway point of the construction of its Orthopedic and Robotic Surgery Center.

Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital, part of Baptist Health South Florida, is in the midst of a $250 million fundraising campaign to develop a series of projects and complete a number of renovations including a surgery center.

Frantz Eyecare's new medical office building in Naples, Fla., will feature a 5,528-square-foot surgery center on the second floor.

Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare and Brunswick, Maine-based Midcoast-Parkview Health debated Central Maine's $14 million outpatient surgical center proposal at a public hearing July 22.

Total Vascular Care Centers opened an ASC and physician office in Peoria, Ariz.

St. Joseph, Mich.-based Lakeland Medical Center recently opened its 260,000-square-foot medical pavilion that includes a surgery center.

Huntsville, Ala.-based Wilson Plastic Surgery is seeking state approval to build a single-specialty ASC in Madison County, Ala.

St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital partnered with Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital and Tampa-based University of South Florida to expand pediatric surgical services in the county by building a pediatric surgery center.

Great Falls-based Northern Montana Oral Surgery is developing an 11,400-square-foot facility.

Work is progressing on Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center's medical campus in Manchester, N.H.

San Francisco-based Dignity Health announced plans to develop a 28-acre medical campus in Folsom Ranch, Calif.

Hospital for Special Surgery's Florida arm opened an ASC in West Palm Beach, the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches shared in early July.

