62 new ASCs in Q3

Here are 62 new ASCs opened or announced from July, August and September:

1. The University of Rochester is converting a former Sears building to an ASC in Henrietta, N.Y.

2. Jackson Township-based, 5-physician Ohio Head and Neck Surgeons is opening an ASC.

3. Arise Vascular and local physicians opened a cardiovascular ASC in Lafayette, La.

4. Parma, Ohio-based Apex Skin Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center will open its 11th office in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

5. The U.P. Surgery Center in Marquette, Mich., hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

6. Vail (Colo.) Health in November is expected to open a $70 million medical center with an ASC that specializes in orthopedic and pain management procedures.

7. Bowling Green, Ky.-based Interventional Pain Specialists applied to open an ASC focused on non-narcotic pain treatments.

8. A ribbon cutting ceremony took place for an ASC in Bozeman, Mont.

9. A group of surgeons and anesthesiologists is opening a multispecialty surgery center with capacity for patients to stay overnight in Scottsdale, Ariz.

10. Gainesvillle, Ga.-based Southern Pain and Spine is opening a surgery center.

11. Rochester, N.Y.-based Cornerstone Eye Associates held a grand opening for a new ASC.

12. American Surgical Group will open a 16,000-square-foot multispecialty ASC in Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

13. Sovereign Medical Group finished an ASC in New York City.

14. Construction has begun on Mount Clemens, Mich.-based McLaren Macombs' $25 million surgery center.

15. Kaiser Permanente is planning a new facility with an ASC in Woodbridge, Va.

16. Atlanta-based Northside Hospital is building an ASC.

17. UT Health RGV is planning a cancer and surgery center in McAllen, Texas.

18. Knoxville, Tenn.-based Tennova Healthcare and local physician partners opened an ASC in Talbott, Tenn.

19. Builders broke ground on a new plastic surgery center in Huntsville, Ala.

20. Atlas Healthcare Partners, Banner Health and Cardiac Solutions are opening a cardiovascular ASC in Sun City, Ariz.

21. Raleigh, N.C.-based Rex Healthcare, a subsidiary of UNC Healthcare, built a medical building with an ASC.

22. Northwest Eye Surgeons opened an ophthalmology clinic and ASC in Seattle.

23. Indiana University Health opened a multispecialty ASC in Fort Wayne, Ind.

24. Quincy (Ill.) Medical Group opened a five-operating-room surgery center that has been in the works since 2019.

25. SurgiCore Surgical Centers is building an ASC in New York City.

26. Intermountain Healthcare broke ground on a surgery center at The Orthopedic Specialty Hospital in Murray, Utah.

27. A new ASC for gastrointestinal procedures is coming to Ascension St. Vincent's One Nineteen campus in Hoover, Ala.

28. Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health received approval to build an outpatient surgery center on the campus of Cone Health MedCenter Kernersville (N.C.).

29. A 7,600-square-foot medical office building with ASC was proposed in Margate, Fla.

30. ValueHealth is building a joint replacement facility with an ASC in Concord Township, Pa.

31. An ASC is proposed in UC Davis Health's 34.5-acre expansion in Folsom Ranch, Calif.

32. A two-story multispecialty surgery center opened at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

33. Plymouth (Minn.) Planning Commission unanimously approved a mixed-use development that will house a Twin Cities Orthopedics ASC and clinic.

34. Dermatology of Philadelphia expanded into New Jersey with an ASC in Marlton.

35. Dickson (Tenn.) Medical Associates has broken ground on a new ASC on Dickson's campus.

36. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente submitted applications for a building with an ASC in Folsom, Calif.

37. Infirmary ASC, a planned multispecialty center in Mobile, Ala., has been approved.

38. The Laser Eye Surgery Center of Florence (Ala.), an eye ASC with two operating rooms and one procedure room, was approved.

39. The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health has broken ground on a new ASC on its campus in Bel Air, Md.

40. Healthcare Solutions Holdings committed $85 million to the development of a new medical campus in Sealy, Texas, that will include an ASC.

41. St. George (Utah) Regional Hospital, which is part of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, opened an orthopedic and urology focused ASC.

42. Mission Viejo, Calif.-based Providence Mission Hospital is building a multispecialty ASC as part of an expansion project.

43. Mercy Hospital said it will begin construction on a 13,500-square-foot ASC in Durango, Colo., later this year.

44. The University of Illinois Chicago has cut the ribbon on a $194 million project that features an ASC.

45. Kelsey-Sebold plans to open a 165,000-square-foot medical campus in Spring, Texas, that will include an ASC and a cancer center and offer primary and specialty care services.

46. Billings Clinic in Bozeman, Mont., opened a 140,000-square-foot multispecialty clinic with an ASC.

47. Graham (Texas) Regional Medical Center requested American Rescue Plan Act funding for a $4 million ASC project.

48. West Des Moines-based Iowa Clinic earned the city of Waukee's approval to build a surgery center.

49. The Austin-based University of Texas System Board of Regents approved a $145.7 million cancer and surgery center at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's McAllen Academic Medical Campus.

50. Carolina Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center, OrthoCarolina and Neuroscience & Spine Center of the Carolinas are partnering with Gastonia, N.C.-based CaroMont Health to build a joint venture orthopedic and spine ASC, the health system said July 20.

51. Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger has completed construction on its $80 million specialty outpatient center in Pittston Township, Pa.

52. Genesis Coshocton Medical Center in Coshocton, Ohio, is on track to open in April 2023. The $45 million, 60,000-square foot-facility will include an ASC, overnight patient observation unit with 10 beds, an imaging department, a lab and an emergency department.

53. The Heart & Vascular Institute of Alabama was cleared to build a single-specialty ASC in Montgomery after facing opposition from other health systems and ASCs in the area.

54. Stockbridge, Ga.-based Pain Care has opened its fifth ASC, in Lawrenceville, Ga., and acquired an ASC from Georgia Pain and Spine. Pain Care now has six ASCs in the Atlanta area.

55. Durango, Colo.-based Centura Mercy Hospital has partnered with Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International and local physicians to build a new surgery center.

56. St. Louis-based Barnes-Jewish Hospital is starting a joint venture ASC with physician group Washington University Physicians.

57. HCA Healthcare's ambulatory surgery division opened its new Southern Joint Surgery Center with seven physician partners in downtown Nashville.

58. Rural Pahrump, Nev., has broken ground on a new medical office building, the Pahrump Community Health Center, which will include a multispecialty ASC. It is expected to be complete early in 2023.

59. Cardiovascular Experts of Central Pennsylvania is opening a cardiology ASC in Camp Hill thanks to eased restrictions.

60. The University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville opened its new orthopedic institute July 13. The 91,000-square-foot, three-story facility includes on-site imaging diagnostics, physical therapy and rehabilitative care, an orthopedic ASC and a research center.

61. Victoria, Texas-based Citizens Medical Center is opening a surgery center in Port Lavaca. The surgery center is expected to open in August.

62. Aitkin, Minn.-based Riverwood Healthcare Center is conducting a $45 million expansion of its surgery center.