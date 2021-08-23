American Surgical Group to open multispecialty ASC in Michigan

American Surgical Group will open a 16,000 square-foot multispecialty ASC in Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

The center will have four operating rooms, 18 pre- and post-op beds and 3 private pre- and post-op suites with private bathrooms. It will be inside a 31,000-square-foot medical building that will include medical office suites, an independently owned and operated pharmacy and additional space for MRI and radiology facilities.

The surgical group is partnering with Michigan-based pain management practice Neuro Pain Consultants to manage the development and construction of the surgical center, according to an Aug. 23 news release.

The new center will be the first ASC in Bloomfield Hills. It is scheduled to open this fall.