Alabama hospital gets green light for 2nd ASC

A new ASC for gastrointestinal procedures is coming to Ascension St. Vincent's One Nineteen campus in Hoover, Ala., according to the Birmingham Business Journal.

The single-specialty surgery center will add to the ASC already at One Nineteen. It will be a 9,600-square-foot center specializing in colonoscopies and other procedures.

"[The ASC] means low-cost, easy access care for our patient care that's convenient for them" and it "gives an opportunity for us to align with our physicians in a different way," Brenna Powell, chief strategy officer for Birmingham-based St. Vincent's Health System, told the Journal.

A certificate of need was granted for the ASC in July.

The facility is slated to open in April 2022.