13 new ASCs in July

Here are 13 new ASCs Becker's has reported on in July:

1. Durango, Colo.-based Centura Mercy Hospital has partnered with Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International and local physicians to build a new surgery center.

2. St. Louis-based Barnes-Jewish Hospital is starting a joint venture ASC with physician group Washington University Physicians.

3. HCA Healthcare's ambulatory surgery division opened its new Southern Joint Surgery Center with seven physician partners in downtown Nashville.

4. Rural Pahrump, Nev., has broken ground on a new medical office building, the Pahrump Community Health Center, which will include a multispecialty ASC. It is expected to be complete early in 2023.

5. Cardiovascular Experts of Central Pennsylvania is opening a cardiology ASC in Camp Hill thanks to eased restrictions.

6. The University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville opened its new orthopedic institute July 13. The 91,000-square-foot, three-story facility includes on-site imaging diagnostics, physical therapy and rehabilitative care, an orthopedic ASC and a research center.

7. Victoria, Texas-based Citizens Medical Center is opening a surgery center in Port Lavaca. The surgery center is expected to open in August.

8. Aitkin, Minn.-based Riverwood Healthcare Center is conducting a $45 million expansion of its surgery center.

9. Carolina Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center, OrthoCarolina and Neuroscience & Spine Center of the Carolinas are partnering with Gastonia, N.C.-based CaroMont Health to build a joint venture orthopedic and spine ASC, the health system said July 20.

10. Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger has completed construction on its $80 million specialty outpatient center in Pittston Township, Pa.

11. Genesis Coshocton Medical Center in Coshocton, Ohio, is on track to open in April. The $45 million, 60,000-square foot-facility will include an ASC, overnight patient observation unit with 10 beds, an imaging department, a lab and an emergency department.

12. The Heart & Vascular Institute of Alabama was cleared to build a single-specialty ASC in Montgomery after facing opposition from other health systems and ASCs in the area.

13. Stockbridge, Ga.-based Pain Care has opened its fifth ASC, in Lawrenceville, Ga., and acquired an ASC from Georgia Pain and Spine. Pain Care now has six ASCs in the Atlanta area.