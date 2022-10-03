16 new ASCs in September

Here are 16 ASCs Becker's ASC Review reported on in September:
- Dermatology of Philadelphia expanded into New Jersey with an ASC in Marlton.
- Dickson (Tenn.) Medical Associates has broken ground on a new ASC on Dickson's campus.
- Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente submitted applications for a building with an ASC in Folsom, Calif.
- Infirmary ASC, a planned multispecialty center in Mobile, Ala., has been approved.
- The Laser Eye Surgery Center of Florence (Ala.), an eye ASC with two operating rooms and one procedure room, was approved.
- The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health has broken ground on a new ASC on its campus in Bel Air, Md.
- Healthcare Solutions Holdings committed $85 million to the development of a new medical campus in Sealy, Texas, that will include an ASC.
- St. George (Utah) Regional Hospital, which is part of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, opened an orthopedic and urology focused ASC.
- Mission Viejo, Calif.-based Providence Mission Hospital is building a multispecialty ASC as part of an expansion project.
- Mercy Hospital said it will begin construction on a 13,500-square-foot ASC in Durango, Colo., later this year.
- The University of Illinois Chicago has cut the ribbon on a $194 million project that features an ASC.
- Kelsey-Sebold plans to open a 165,000-square-foot medical campus in Spring, Texas, that will include an ASC and a cancer center and offer primary and specialty care services.
- Billings Clinic in Bozeman, Mont., opened a 140,000-square-foot multispecialty clinic with an ASC.
- Graham (Texas) Regional Medical Center requested American Rescue Plan Act funding for a $4 million ASC project.
- West Des Moines-based Iowa Clinic earned the city of Waukee's approval to build a surgery center.
- The Austin-based University of Texas System Board of Regents approved a $145.7 million cancer and surgery center at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's McAllen Academic Medical Campus.