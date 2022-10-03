16 new ASCs in September

Here are 16 ASCs Becker's ASC Review reported on in September:

Dermatology of Philadelphia expanded into New Jersey with an ASC in Marlton. Dickson (Tenn.) Medical Associates has broken ground on a new ASC on Dickson's campus. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente submitted applications for a building with an ASC in Folsom, Calif. Infirmary ASC, a planned multispecialty center in Mobile, Ala., has been approved. The Laser Eye Surgery Center of Florence (Ala.), an eye ASC with two operating rooms and one procedure room, was approved. The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health has broken ground on a new ASC on its campus in Bel Air, Md. Healthcare Solutions Holdings committed $85 million to the development of a new medical campus in Sealy, Texas, that will include an ASC. St. George (Utah) Regional Hospital, which is part of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, opened an orthopedic and urology focused ASC. Mission Viejo, Calif.-based Providence Mission Hospital is building a multispecialty ASC as part of an expansion project. Mercy Hospital said it will begin construction on a 13,500-square-foot ASC in Durango, Colo., later this year. The University of Illinois Chicago has cut the ribbon on a $194 million project that features an ASC. Kelsey-Sebold plans to open a 165,000-square-foot medical campus in Spring, Texas, that will include an ASC and a cancer center and offer primary and specialty care services. Billings Clinic in Bozeman, Mont., opened a 140,000-square-foot multispecialty clinic with an ASC. Graham (Texas) Regional Medical Center requested American Rescue Plan Act funding for a $4 million ASC project. West Des Moines-based Iowa Clinic earned the city of Waukee's approval to build a surgery center. The Austin-based University of Texas System Board of Regents approved a $145.7 million cancer and surgery center at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's McAllen Academic Medical Campus.