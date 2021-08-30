$70M medical center with ASC nears completion in Colorado

Vail (Colo.) Health in November is expected to open a $70 million medical center with an ASC that specializes in orthopedic and pain management procedures, Summit Daily reported Aug. 28.

The surgery center has four operating rooms, with two more pre-built for future use, as well as 19 pre- and postoperative rooms.

Dillon (Colo.) Health Center has partnered with The Steadman Clinic in Vail and Vail-Summit Orthopedics & Neurosurgery, which will both provide orthopedic care at the facility.

About 80 people will be hired to staff the 85,000-square-foot medical center, which will also provide urgent and primary care services, oncology transfusions and physical therapy.