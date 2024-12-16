State-by-state breakdown of ASCs in 2024

Here is a state-by-state breakdown of ASCs that were announced, constructed or opened in 2024, as reported by Becker's:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list of all ASCs across the U.S.

Alabama

Cooper Green Mercy Health Services Authority, an affiliate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System, is opening a new Birmingham-based ASC in December.

A judge approved Montgomery, Ala.-based Southern Orthopaedic Surgeons' plan for a surgical facility. The plan has advanced to the State Health Planning and Development Agency to decide whether to issue a certificate of need.

The Homewood (Ala.) Planning Commission gave approval of the Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center's plan to develop an ASC.

Parker Cornea will open the $8 million Liberty Park Eye Center in Vestavia Hills, Ala.

Foley, Ala.-based South Baldwin Regional Medical Center is rebranding, changing its name to Baldwin Health and opening a 185,000-square-foot addition to its hospital campus that will include an ASC.

Arizona

Northern Arizona Healthcare is building an outpatient surgery in Flagstaff, Ariz.

Community Health Development Partners announced plans to open a $20 million ASC in Lake Havasu City, Ariz.

Phoenix-based Virtuous Health Centers rebuilt its ASC in Tempe, Ariz., for $3.2 million.

Arkansas

Little Rock-based Arkansas Children's announced an eight-year, $318 million expansion project that will add beds at both Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock and Arkansas Children's Northwest in Springdale. The expansion will include an ASC and redesigned clinical spaces.

Chesterfield, Mo.-based Mercy, the Heartland Whole Health Institute and the Alice L. Walton Foundation announced a $700 million, 30-year affiliation that will include the construction of a new cardiac center in Rogers, Ark.

California

Palomar Health opened an ASC in partnership with Deerfield, Ill.-based ASC operator SCA Health in Escondido, Calif.

Surgery Ventures, through a joint venture with more than 50 physicians, opened Silicon Valley Surgery Center.

Adventist Health Lodi (Calif.) Memorial Hospital Foundation purchased the Lodi Outpatient Surgery Center and added it to its network after leasing it to local physicians for several years.

Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health has started an $18 million expansion and modernization of its ASC in Tillamook, Ore.

Dignity Health's medical office building and ASC in Folsom, Calif., has found a developer for the project after first being announced in 2020.

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health plans to open a $380 million cancer center and ASC in Modesto, Calif.

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente expanded its network with the addition of an ASC and medical office space in Lancaster, Calif.

The University of California San Francisco is set to open Bayfront Medical Center, which will be the largest ASC in the area.

Colorado

The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System approved a completed market assessment for a 37,000-square-foot ASC in Colorado Springs, Colo.

The River Landing Surgery Center opened its doors in Montrose, Colo. The center is located in the Montrose Regional Health Ambulatory Care Center.

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health opened an 85,000-square-foot medical building in Aurora, Colo., with an ASC.

Delaware

Wilmington, Del.-based Nemours Children's Health opened its fifth outpatient care center in Southeastern Pennsylvania.

Georgetown, Del.-based Sussex Pain Relief Center is looking to open a pain management-focused ASC in Lewes, Del.

Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare and surgery center development company Atlas Healthcare Partners partnered to develop an ASC network across Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Florida

New York City-based NYU Langone Health received a $75 million donation to construct its ambulatory center in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health and ASC management organization Compass Surgical Partners opened Jacksonville Beach, Fla.-based Horizon Surgery Center.

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners and Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth have completed a new 28,000-square-foot ASC in The Villages, Fla.

North Florida Surgeons have proposed a plan to build a freestanding ASC in St. Augustine, Fla.

A new outpatient center is planned for a former office building in Yonkers, N.Y.

Shorepoint Medical's multi-specialty center opened in North Port, Fla.

Memorial Healthcare and Florida State University, both based in Tallahassee, are planning a joint venture with an ASC in Panama City, Fla.

The University of Florida and UF Health broke ground on UF Health Durbin Park, a 42.5-acre health and wellness campus in St. Johns, Fla., that will house a hospital, a medical office building and an ASC.

The city of Jacksonville, Fla., is reviewing a permit application for a new $5 million ASC.

An ASC and medical office building was completed in Fort Myers, Fla.

Georgia

Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare has opened an outpatient and imaging facility in Dunwoody, Ga.

Atlanta-based practice group Georgia Urology broke ground on an ASC and medical office building campus in Fayetteville, Ga.

Idaho

An ASC spearheaded by Northwest Specialty Hospital in Post Falls, Idaho, is nearing completion.

Illinois

HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital is seeking approval for a $50 million expansion at its O'Fallon, Ill.-based medical campus, which will include an ASC.

Capital Healthcare Properties and HSG Medical have partnered to open an ASC in Naperville, Ill.

Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine proposed a new medical office building at its Hunley (Ill.) location.

Cook County (Ill.) plans to open an ASC in early 2025 at the site of the former Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago.

Anderson Healthcare broke ground on a $3.5 million medical office building in Collinsville, Ill.

Indiana

Parkview Health and Ortho NorthEast are planning to build an orthopedic-focused ASC and medical office building in Warsaw, Ind.

Terre Haute-based Indiana Joint Replacement Institute is partnering with the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and Terre Haute-based Union Health to build a 40,000-square-foot ASC.

A 10,500-square-foot ASC will be built in Munster, Ind.

Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health broke ground on an ASC in Warsaw, Ind., inside a facility that will house Parkview Kosciusko SurgeryONE, Ortho NorthEast clinic,and Parkview Physicians Group—Primary Care clinic.

Iowa

Bettendorf, Iowa-based ORA Orthopedics plans to build a 113,000-square-foot headquarters and ASC.

The Iowa Clinic is set to open a new outpatient campus in Waukee, Iowa.

The Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists, based in Davenport, Iowa, announced its plans for expansion.

Kentucky

Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health is planning to open a 330,000-square-foot outpatient center.

The University of Louisville (Ky.)—South Hospital in Bullitt County plans to open a new outpatient center in two phases. The first phase of construction is expected to be complete by early 2025.

Louisiana

Lafayette-based Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists opened the system's first ASC.

Covington, La.-based St. Tammany Health System will soon open a $75 million ASC and anticipates seeing more than 5,800 patients in its first year of operation.

Maryland

Bel Air-based University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health announced a $260 million growth plan that includes building a new 30,000-square-foot ASC.

Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health opened a seventh ASC to serve GI, orthopedic, vascular, pain management, and electrophysiology needs in Annapolis.

Michigan

McLaren Greater Lansing, part of McLaren Health Care, is constructing an ambulatory care campus in Grand Ledge, Mich.

McLaren Macomb in Mount Clemens, Mich., opened the McLaren Macomb Outpatient Surgery Center.

UP Health System—Marquette (Mich.) opened a new medical office building, home to the center's outpatient behavioral health services, blood donation center and a bariatric institute.

Holland (Mich.) Hospital and Holland-based Shoreline Orthopaedics are partnering to open the Orthopedic Center & Surgery Center at Westpark.

The Munson (Mich.) Healthcare Cadillac Hospitals' board of directors approved the development of two new joint venture ASCs in Cadillac and Gaylord.

Minnesota

The Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin, Minn., opened in August.

Minneapolis-based medical real estate firm Davis opened Eagan (Minn.) Specialty Center.

Missouri

Houston, Mo.-based Texas County Memorial Hospital opened a new surgery center.

HCA Surgery Ventures opened a five-operating-room ASC in Kansas City, Mo., in a partnership with 20 physicians.

Osage Beach, Mo.-based Lake Regional Health System set its fundraising goals for a 21,000-square-foot ASC, Lake Regional Surgery Center — Lebanon (Mo.).

Mississippi

The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson is opening a new ASC in the nearby suburb of Ridgeland, Miss.

New Jersey

Bloomfield, N.J.-based CHA Partners and its parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings, signed a letter of intent to acquire Upland, Pa.-based Crozer Health.

Stafford, N.J.-based Southern Ocean Medical Center broke ground on a $34 million expansion project that will add an ASC.

New York

New York City-based NYU Langone Health opened a 260,000-square-foot ambulatory center in Garden City, N.Y.

Rockville Centre, N.Y.-based Catholic Health opened an ambulatory care center in Riverhead, N.Y.

Amherst, N.Y., will be the site of the state's largest ASC upon completion of the $30 million Northtowns Ambulatory Surgery Center, a "smart" ASC.

New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System opened Peakpoint Midtown West Surgery Center, a joint venture between Mount Sinai and Merritt Healthcare.

A new outpatient center is planned for a former office building in Yonkers, N.Y. The facility was acquired by Simone Development Companies in October 2023.

North Carolina

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist broke ground on a $78 million ASC in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health plans to open a new outpatient facility in a former Verizon Wireless call center in Wilmington, N.C.

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center is constructing a new ASC in Leland.

Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health filed a certificate of need with the state to develop an $18.9 million ASC in the area.

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist submitted a certificate-of-need application to construct a $25 million ASC.

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist opened a 20,000-square-foot medical office building in Greensboro, N.C.

North Dakota

The Dakota Physicians Group and Surgery Center opened their facility in Minot, N.D.

The Dakota Surgical Center announced plans to open a facility in Minot in October.

Ohio

Salem (Ohio) Regional Medical Center's new outpatient pavilion opened in Columbiana.

Cleveland-based University Hospitals opened the Amherst (Ohio) Beaver Creek Surgery Center, a joint venture surgery center.

Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health and Compass Surgical Partners opened a 12,000-square-foot ASC in Springfield, Ohio.

Miami-based Gastro Health opened a new facility in Cincinnati.

Cleveland Clinic Children's opened a new medical office building in Akron, Ohio, including echocardiogram services, pulmonary testing, allergy testing observation, and behavioral health.

Akron (Ohio) Children's Hospital's new pediatric ASC in Beachwood, Ohio, opened July 23.

Oregon

Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health has started an $18 million expansion and modernization of its ASC in Tillamook, Ore.

Pennsylvania

Wilmington, Del.-based Nemours Children's Health opened its fifth outpatient care center in Southeastern Pennsylvania.

The Lake Erie (Pa.) College of Osteopathic Medicine opened a new $18 million ASC.

State College, Pa.-based Mount Nittany Health announced plans to open Mount Nittany Health Toftrees outpatient center.

Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health Network opened its seventh medical office building.

South Carolina

Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health opened a $32 million ASC in Greenville.

Florence, S.C.-based McLeod Health is expanding its campus to include an ASC.

Trident Medical Center broke ground on a new medical office building in North Charleston, S.C.

Tennessee

Johnson City (Tenn.) Eye Surgery Center broke ground on their new ASC.

Texas

Tyler, Texas-based UT Health opened a new outpatient and surgery center at Kyle Seale Parkway in San Antonio.

A 5,377-square-foot pain ASC was opened in a newly constructed Magnolia (Texas) Medical Specialists building.

Round Rock, Texas-based Advanced Pain Care opened a 7,000-square-foot ASC in Killeen, Texas.

Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System has opened a new ASC in Montgomery, Texas.

Kelsey-Seybold broke ground on a 125,000-square-foot medical facility with a planned ASC adjacent to its Katy, Texas, facility.

A 14,000-square-foot ASC was planned for Imperial Medical Center in Sugar Land, Texas.

Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners is partnering with Lubbock, Texas-based physicians to develop West Texas Surgical Institute Ambulatory Surgical Center in Lubbock.

San Antonio-based Methodist Hospital Northeast opened an outpatient surgery department in its newest medical office building.

Austin (Texas) Regional clinic began construction on a 65,000-square-foot ASC and specialty clinic.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is constructing a 492,000-square-foot ASC in El Paso, Texas.

Virginia

Compass Surgical Partners, Bon Secours Mercy Health, and Aligned Cardio are partnering to open Short Pump Cardiovascular Ambulatory Surgery Center in Henrico, Va.

Washington

Northwest Specialty Hospital in Post Falls intends to build an ASC in Liberty Lake, Wash., that would provide care in neurology, orthopedics and other surgical specialties. The ASC would mark the practice's first venture in Washington.

Snoqualmie (Wash.) Valley Health is moving forward to build a $71 million ASC and medical office building next to its hospital.

Wisconsin

SAAK Health cut the ribbon on a new ASC in Brookfield, Wis.

Upper Mississippi Surgery Center began construction in Jamestown, Wis.

Manitowoc, Wis.-based Renovo Health opened a direct-pay ASC that aims to eliminate the need for payers.