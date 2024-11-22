St. Tammany Health System to open $75M surgery center

Covington, La.-based St. Tammany Health System will soon open a new $75 million ASC, Nola.com reported Nov. 21.

The new center will include 12 operating rooms and will open up more space for procedures for the system's main hospital, sometimes referred to as St. Tammany Parish Hospital, according to the report. The center anticipates seeing more than 5,800 patients in its first year.

All operation rooms are equipped with bacteria-killing blue lights and 4K video screens. The center also has 15 rooms available for inpatient stays. Construction on the new center will finish in December.