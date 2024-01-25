Catholic Health opens New York ASC

Rockville Centre, N.Y.-based Catholic Health opened an ambulatory care center in Riverhead, N.Y.

The 15,600-square-foot facility offers services including primary care, neurosurgery and spine, pediatric orthopedics and spine, pain management, podiatry, and urology, according to a Jan. 24 news release from the health system.

The center was built in part through $8 million in funding through a transformation grant from the New York State Department of Health.

Catholic Health has 12 ambulatory care locations across New York's Long Island, according to its website.