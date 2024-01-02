Baptist Health to open 330K-square-foot surgery center in Kentucky

Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health is planning to open a 330,000-square-foot outpatient center, according to a Jan. 2 report by Lexington Herald Leader.

The outpatient surgery center and emergency room, located in Lexington, Ky., will be open to the public by the end of April.

Baptist Health Hamburg, which will also include a cancer center, physician offices and diagnostic imaging, began construction in November 2020.

The new facility is an addition to Baptist Health's presence in the area and will not replace the system's Baptist Health Lexington campus.

Once fully staffed, the Baptist Health Hamburg campus will create more than 600 jobs, the report said.