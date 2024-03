Northern Arizona Healthcare is building an outpatient surgery in Flagstaff, Ariz., the health system said March 11.

The ASC will be 27,600 square feet with six operating rooms and two pain procedure rooms, according to a news release. It will also include a 14,800 square-foot orthopedic and neurology clinic.

The facility will replace an existing NAH-owned building and is expected to open in 2026.