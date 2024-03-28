Northwest Specialty Hospital plans 2 ASCs

An ASC spearheaded by Northwest Specialty Hospital in Post Falls, Idaho, is nearing completion, and the health system is planning another surgery center in Washington, the Journal of Business reported March 28.

Rick Rassmussen, CEO of Northwest Specialty Hospital, told the Journal the ASC will offer spinal and total joint procedures. Although Mr. Rassmussen did not disclose the cost of the facility, building permits from the city of Post Falls had the construction value of the 9,000-square-foot ASC listed at $6 million.

The ASC is a partnership between the health system and other Idaho practices, including Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine Clinic, Inland Northwest Spine, both based in Coeur d'Alene, and Dewing Sports Orthopedic Surgery in Post Falls, according to the publication.

Northwest Specialty Hospital also intends to build an ASC in Liberty Lake, Wash., that would provide care in neurology, orthopedics and other surgical specialties, the Journal reported. The ASC would mark the practice's first venture in Washington.