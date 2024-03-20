McLaren Health Care to build $40M ambulatory care campus

McLaren Greater Lansing, part of McLaren Health Care, is constructing an ambulatory care campus in Grand Ledge, Mich.

The nearly $40 million site will have a freestanding emergency department as well as additional clinic space, according to a March 19 news release from McLaren Health Care.

The 33,680-square-foot facility will house a 17-room emergency department and accommodate a rotating staff of specialists including cardiologists, neurologists and surgical consultants.

Construction on the campus is set to begin in summer 2024, and the first patient visit is expected in fall 2025, the release said.