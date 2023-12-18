55 ASCs opened by hospitals, health systems in 2023

Here are 55 hospitals and health systems that have opened or have plans to open ASCs that Becker's has reported on in 2023:

1. Cullman (Ala.) Regional Medical Center began the approval process to construct an ASC at Hartselle Health Park.

2. Dothan, Ala.-based Southeast Health Medical Center opened a new ASC, the Southeast Health Surgery Clinic.

3. San Bernardino, Calif.-based SAC Health purchased a former Wells Fargo regional headquarters for over $35 million, with plans to establish an ASC.

4. Rancho Mirage (Calif.) Hospital, part of Eisenhower Health, is investing $156 million into the construction of a four-story cardiology ASC.

5. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is planning an expansion of its West Los Angeles Medical Center Campus that will add an ASC.

6. Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health completed construction of a 69,000-square-foot ambulatory care center and surgery center.

7. Ridgecrest (Calif.) Regional Hospital completed the certification to reopen an ASC formerly owned and operated by a now-defunct private physician group.

8. Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health, now part of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health, broke ground on an 80,000-square-foot medical office building with an ASC in Aurora, Colo.

9. Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health opened an ASC at its St. Anthony Hospital campus in Lakewood, Colo.

10. Glenwood Springs, Colo.-based Valley View, an independent nonprofit health system, opened an orthopedic ASC in Basalt, Colo.

11. Aurora. Colo.-based UCHealth is set to spend around $119 million to expand its Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Hospital, which will include an ASC.

12. Durango, Colo.-based Mercy Hospital broke ground on an ASC and medical office building on the hospital's campus.

13. Greenwich (Conn.) Hospital and Yale New Haven (Conn.) Children's Hospital held a ribbon-cutting for their new pediatric ASC.

14. Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth broke ground on a medical office building with an ASC on its Daytona Beach (Fla.) campus.

15. Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital unveiled a new medical arts pavilion featuring an ASC.

16. Lawrenceville, Ga.-based Northside Hospital Gwinnett is expanding outpatient care in the region through the construction of several new medical office buildings and an ASC.

17. Atlanta-based Northside Hospital opened a new medical center in Snellville in partnership with the Realty Trust Group.

18. Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health is constructing a 60,000-square-foot medical center inside of a shopping mall in Chicago that will include an ASC.

19. South Bend, Ind.-based Beacon Health System and Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center opened the Surgery Center of Granger (Ind.) to offer outpatient orthopedic surgery.

20. Gaithersburg, Md.-based Adventist HealthCare opened an ASC at its National Harbor, Md., location.

21. MedStar Medical Group, which is part of Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health, plans to open an ASC.

22. Boston-based New England Baptist Hospital partnered with Constitution Surgery Alliance and 15 orthopedic surgeons to convert its existing hospital-based surgical facility in Dedham, Mass., to an ASC.

23. Mount Clemens, Mich.-based McLaren Macomb is set to open a medical office building with an ASC.

24. Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Bronson Healthcare held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its orthopedic surgery center.

25. Duluth, Minn.-based St. Luke's partnered with Moose Lake, Minn.-based Gateway Family Health Clinic to open a surgery center.

26. Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based SoutheastHealth plans to build a $20 million ASC at its Southeast Center for Integrated Health Services.

27. Jefferson City, Mo.-based Capital Region Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its ASC.

28. The previously shuttered Fulton, Mo.-based Callaway Community Hospital plans to reopen with an ASC.

29. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health and Ortho Montana broke ground on the Gallatin Valley Surgery Center in Bozeman, Mont.

30. Omaha, Neb.-based Children's Hospital and Medical Center is set to begin construction on a 60,000-square-foot pediatric outpatient center.

31. Atlantic City, N.J.-based AtlantiCare proposed to build a medical office building with an ASC in Stafford Township, N.J.

32. New York City-based NYU Langone Health is moving forward on construction of an ASC inside of a former Burlington Coat Factory in Patchogue, N.Y.

33. New York City-based NYU Langone Health opened the Joseph S. and Diane H. Steinberg Ambulatory Care Center.

34. New York City-based Jamaica Hospital Medical Center began construction on an ASC.

35. Rockville Centre, N.Y. based Catholic Health opened an ambulatory and urgent care center in Centereach, N.Y.

36. Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist hospital in Winston-Salem, N.C., was granted conditional approval from the state to build an ASC.

37. Cleveland-based University Hospitals is adding an ASC at its Beachwood, Ohio, location as part of a $236 million expansion project.

38. Columbus-based OhioHealth is expanding its OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in downtown Columbus through the construction of a new ASC.

39. Geisinger-Lewistown (Pa.) Hospital will open the Geisinger Surgery Center-Highland Park in Mifflin County, Pa.

40. York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health is building a 34,000-square-foot ASC in Lancaster, Pa.

41. York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health plans to construct an ASC and medical office building in the state's South Middleton Township.

42. Florence, S.C.-based McLeod Health started construction on a $15.3 million ASC with four operating rooms and two procedural rooms in Carolina Forest, S.C.

43. Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas is opening an ASC in partnership with United Surgical Partners International and Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance.

44. Parkridge Health System, an affiliate of HCA Healthcare, and Erlanger Health, both based in Chattanooga, Tenn., partnered to build a $23.2 million ASC inside a former U.S. Xpress office building.

45. Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health broke ground on an ASC on its campus in College Station, Texas.

46. St. Louis, Mo.-based Ascension Medical Group opened Ascension Medical Group Georgetown Health Center in Georgetown, Texas, which includes the Georgetown Surgery Center and an outpatient surgery center.

47. The board of trustees at Houston, Mo.-based Texas County Memorial Hospital approved a construction contract to build a $3.3 million ASC.

48. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health opened its seventh ASC in the state with a location in Murray, Utah.

49. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare broke ground on an ASC in Layton, Utah.

50. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain opened an orthopedic-focused ASC in Park City, Utah.

51. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health is opening a medical campus with an ASC in Saratoga Springs, Utah.

52. Fishersville, Va.-based Augusta Health held a ribbon cutting for its 60,000-square-foot Augusta Health Outpatient Pavilion.

53. Marriottsville, Md.-based Bon Secours is planning to expand its St. Francis Medical Center campus in Midlothian, Va., by adding an ASC.

54. Mount Vernon, Wash.-based Skagit Regional Health is planning to open an ASC.

55. St. Louis-based SSM Health plans to build an ASC that would replace a standalone emergency room in Sun Prairie, Wis.