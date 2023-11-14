The 3 richest physician billionaires

The three richest physician billionaires have a combined net worth of $28.4 billion, according to Forbes' live net worth tracker.

Here are the three richest physician billionaires )Note: Net worth is accurate as of Nov. 11):

Thomas Frist Jr., MD

Net worth: $20 billion

Dr. Frist founded HCA healthcare with his father in 1968 and now owns more than 20% of the company. He no longer holds an executive position, but his two sons are on the board. HCA owns and operates 187 hospitals and 2,000 sites of care across the U.S. and the U.K.

Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD

Net worth: $5.5 billion

Dr. Soon-Shiong invented the pancreatic cancer drug Abraxane. He sold his drug companies Abraxis in 2010 and American Pharmaceutical in 2008 for a combined $9.1 billion. He took his cancer drugmaker NantKwest public in 2015 and his biotech startup NantHealth public in 2016.

Leonard Schleifer, MD, PhD

Net worth: $2.9 billion

Dr. Schleifer is the co-founder and CEO of biotechnology company and drugmaker Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which he co-founded in 1988. He took the company public in 1991 and owns nearly 4% of the company's common stock. Regeneron, which has developed six FDA-approved medicines, is known for its drug Eylea, which treats macular degeneration.