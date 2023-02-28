OhioHealth to add ASC in downtown Columbus

Claire Wallace  

OhioHealth is expanding its OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in downtown Columbus through the construction of a new ASC. 

The two-story ambulatory facility will expand access to primary care. It will also include a five-story parking garage. The parking garage and ASC will add 40,000 square feet of space to OhioHealth Grant. 

OhioHealth Grant will also add a trauma center, an emergency department and a critical care pavilion as part of the expansion. 

Construction is expected to begin in mid-2023 and wrap up in 2028, according to a Feb. 27 press release. 

