CMS moves to increase physician pay: 3 things to know

Congress released a $460 billion spending package that would halve 2024's 3.4% Medicare pay cut for physicians to approximately 1.7%.

The package, which consists of six bills, would be used to fund the entire government, The Washington Post reported March 3.

Here are three things ASC leaders should know about the package:

1. The package would temporarily lower the 3.4% Medicare physician fee cut, which took effect in January, to about 1.7%, according to Bloomberg Law. This rate would remain in effect until Jan. 1, 2025.

2. The legislation would fund six government agencies, and legislative action must be completed by March 8 to avoid a partial government shutdown.

3. A second six-bill package is expected to be proposed by March 22 that must be passed by April 30 to avoid a 1% cut to all government agencies, according to The Post.