Here are three gastroenterologists Becker's has reported on since April 17:

1. Bhavin Patel, MD, joined Bedford-based Digestive Health Associates of Texas, an affiliate of GI Alliance.

2. Dushyant Singh, MD, joined the care team at Tulsa, Okla.-based Adult Gastroenterology Associates, an affiliate of GI Alliance.

3. Santa Barbara, Calif.-based Sansum Clinic, now part of Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health, added Mick Meiselman, MD, to its team.