Rancho Mirage Hospital to spend $156M on cardiology ASC, pavilion expansion

Rancho Mirage (Calif.) Hospital, part of Eisenhower Health, is investing $156 million into the construction of a four-story cardiology ASC and an expansion of its cardiology pavilion, according to a Feb. 26 report from the Desert Sun.

The hospital has already raised $113 million of its $156 million goal from donors, according to Eisenhower Health Foundation President Michael Landes.

Eisenhower Health expects a 45 percent increase in heart failure in the region over the next five years, and its current cardiovascular center has not been updated in 20 years.

About $79 million of the $156 cardiology investment is expected to be spent constructing the new ASC, which has not yet been named.

The 80,000-square-foot building will be located on Eisenhower Health's campus and will provide cardiothoracic and cardiovascular surgeries.

It will house outpatient offices, over 10 cardiac and vascular labs and 100 exam rooms.

The hospital is currently in the city approval process to construct the building and anticipates beginning construction in the fall. It will be completed by December 2025.

Expansion of the existing inpatient cardiovascular pavilion is expected to cost $71 million. One part of the project has already been completed: the Renker Wellness Center, which opened in January. The hospital also plans to spend $100 million on seven renovation projects in the hospital's Centers of Excellence.