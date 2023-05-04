NYU Langone moves forward on ASC in former Burlington Coat Factory

New York City-based NYU Langone is moving forward on construction of an ASC inside of a former Burlington Coat Factory in Patchogue, N.Y., according to a May 4 report from The Long Island Advance.

The board of trustees approved a sanitary sewer connection for the project and a sidewalk bridge, fencing and staging for crane activity during construction.

Though the sale of the 55,000-square-foot Burlington building has not been completed, plans for the development were confirmed in June 2022.

NYU also paid $315,000 for the lot behind the former Burlington, which it plans to use for employee parking.