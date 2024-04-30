Walmart shutters all 51 clinics: What ASCs need to know 

Walmart Health is closing all 51 of its clinics and shutting down its virtual care options.

Here is what ASCs need to know:

1. According to an April 30 news release from the company, the decision comes amid a "challenging reimbursement environment" and heightened operating costs.

2. The Bentonville, Ark.-based retailer's nearly 4,600 pharmacies and more than 3,000 vision centers will not be affected.

3. Launched in 2019, Walmart Health has since partnered with Orlando Health, Centene's Ambetter from Sunshine Health and UnitedHealth Group for various deals.

4. Other major healthcare companies have recently announced plans to shutter services. Optum closed its virtual arm, Rite Aid announced plans to shutter 53 more locations and Walgreens-owned VillageMD shared plans to exit Nevada.

5. Becker's has reached out to Walmart, UnitedHealth and Centene for comment and will update this story if more information becomes available.