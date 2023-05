York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health is building a 34,000-square-foot ASC in Lancaster, Pa., according to a May 18 report from Lancaster Online.

When the ASC opens, it will employ between 50 and 70 people in the region. It is expected to open in the summer of 2024.

WellSpan has not shared the cost of the two-story project because plans are not yet finalized, according to the report.