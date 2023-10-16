Advocate Health building ASC at Chicago mall

Advocate Health Care is constructing a 60,000-square-foot medical center inside of a shopping mall in Chicago that will include office space, immediate care and an ASC, according to an Oct. 16 report from Block Club Chicago.

The project will cost Advocate around $75 million, according to the report. A number of stores at the complex have recently shut down, opening space for the medical facility.

The center will have 50 exam rooms for primary care, family medicine, orthopedics, obstetrics, gastrointestinal and sports medicine. There will also be on-site lab and imaging services.

The ASC will have two operating rooms, two procedural rooms and 15 recovery bays. The center is expected to open in the spring of 2025.