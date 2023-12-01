4 gastroenterologists in the headlines

Here are four gastroenterologists who have made headlines, as reported by Becker's since Nov. 10:

1. Shawn Ingles, DO, a physician at Ascension Medical Group Valley Gastroenterology in Saginaw Township, Mich., died in a traffic accident.

2. Anne Marie Lennon, MD, PhD, a gastroenterologist and innovator in the early detection of pancreatic cancer, has been named the next chair of the department of medicine at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and chair of medicine at UPMC.

3. U.S. Digestive Health expanded into York, Pa., with the addition of surgeon Chris Evans, DO.

4. Mohammad Fahad Ali, MD, director of endoscopy at Oswego (N.Y.) Health, has been appointed chief of gastroenterology and hepatology and director of the Center for Gastroenterology & Metabolic Diseases at Oswego.