NYU Langone opens Brooklyn multispecialty center

New York City-based NYU Langone Health opened the Joseph S. and Diane H. Steinberg Ambulatory Care Center, a multispecialty center offering outpatient surgeries, cancer care and other services in Brooklyn, the city's second-largest borough.

The 165,000-square foot, five-story center will house 19 medical and surgical specialties, including orthopedics, gastroenterology and cardiology, according to a March 31 news release from the health system. It will also have an emergency department and offer services including imaging and radiology.

NYU Langone expects the facility to serve more than 200,000 patients a year and plans to add specialists in oculoplastic surgery, obesity medicine, hand surgery, breast cancer, breast surgery, and women's sports medicine.