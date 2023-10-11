Intermountain, Ortho Montana break ground on new ASC

On Oct. 9, Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health and Billings-based Ortho Montana broke ground on the Gallatin Valley Surgery Center in Bozeman, Mont., the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Oct. 10.

The surgery center will be 45,000 square feet and is expected to open in fall 2024.

Both organizations hope the new surgery center will expand orthopedic and sports medicine offerings to those in Gallatin County, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.

SCL Health, which merged with Intermountain and was renamed in 2022, and Ortho Montana have partnered together and have had a presence in the region since 1969.