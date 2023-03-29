SCL Health breaks ground on 80K-square-foot medical office building with ASC

Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health, an affiliate of Intermountain Health, broke ground on an 80,000-square-foot medical office building with an ASC in Aurora, Colo., according to a March 28 report from Sentinel Colorado.

The facility will house an ASC alongside an eight-person primary care practice, endoscopy, an imaging center, orthopedics, podiatry, general surgery and OB-GYN services.

The facility will employ an estimated 20 providers and is part of SCL's goal to bring 50 new medical providers to the region.

The facility is expected to open in mid-2024 and has leftover acreage for possible future expansion.