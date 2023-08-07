Catholic Health opens New York ASC

Rockville Centre, N.Y. based Catholic Health opened an ambulatory and urgent care center in Centereach, N.Y.

The 63,000-square-foot facility is part of Catholic Health's $17 million development project, according to an Aug. 2 news release.

Services provided at the facility include primary care, cardiology, endocrinology, neurology, rheumatology, gastroenterology and orthopedics.

Catholic Health plans to build another ambulatory care center in Riverhead, N.Y., in the coming months, the release said.