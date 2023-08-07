Shuttered Missouri hospital to reopen, add ASC

The previously shuttered Fulton, Mo.-based Callaway Community Hospital has rebranded to ZivaMedical Fulton and plans to reopen with an ASC, an emergency department, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, primary care clinic and specialty clinics, according to an Aug. 5 report from the Fulton Sun.

Specialty clinics will include orthopedics, wound care, pain and spine. ZivaMedical is also taking ownership of a facility in Mexico, Mo., that will offer inpatient and outpatient surgery.

The Fulton ASC will offer general surgery, gynecological surgery, orthopedic surgery and pain management.

As part of its reopening, Ziva has signed letters of intent with operators for various services. Over $2 million has already been invested into the reopening.