Adventist HealthCare opens ASC at National Harbor

Gaithersburg, Md.-based Adventist HealthCare has opened a new ASC at its National Harbor, Md., location. The new outpatient center is projected to perform 300 surgeries per month in its first year of operation.

In years two through four, it is projected to perform 700 surgeries per month, and in its fifth year, 800 surgeries per month, according to a July 11 press release.

The ASC at National Harbor is equipped for a variety of specialties, including bariatric, ear, nose and throat, gastroenterology, general surgery, interventional cardiology, interventional radiology, obstetrics and gynecology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, spine and urology.